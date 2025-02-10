Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Palace slap huge price-tag on Textor target Mateta
Crystal Palace are insisting on top price for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Sun says Palace minority owner John Textor wants to sign Mateta this summer for his Olympique Lyon. The American is owner and chairman of the L1 club.

However, a deal is unlikely, with Palace's board slapping a €60m price-tag on the Frenchman,.

Mateta has scored 13 goals in 28 competitive matches for Palace this season.

The 27 year-old has a contract with the Eagles to 2026. 

