Newcastle experience mixed results after two contract offers

Newcastle United have experienced mixed results over new contract talks this past weekend.

ChronicleLive says Newcastle have seen senior striker Callum Wilson reject a new contract offer. 

However, there is better news regarding veteran goalkeeper John Ruddy, who after initial hesitation has now committed to a new 12-month deal.

Now 38, Ruddy will act as a reserve keeper and also as a mentor to Newcastle's young players.

Wilson, meanwhile, has rejected a new incentive-based offer from Newcastle, though negotiations are continuing between the two parties.

The veteran has other offers and is likely to make a decision after the Club World Cup, where he is working as a pundit. 

