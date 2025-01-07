Newcastle defender Targett set for January move with Frankfurt and Fenerbahce interested

Forgotten Newcastle defender Matt Targett could be in line for a move to a European team.

The left-back arrived as one of manager Eddie Howe’s first signings back in January 2022.

However, he has been limited to only a single substitute appearance this term, as the Magpies are spoiled for choice at full-back.

Per talkSPORT, he is said to be wanted by both Eintracht Frankfurt and Fenerbahce.

The ex-Southampton and Aston Villa star wants to play regularly and is eager to move.

He does have a contract at Newcastle that runs until the summer of 2026 on wages of £70,000 a week.