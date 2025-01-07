Tribal Football
Most Read
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale

Newcastle defender Targett set for January move with Frankfurt and Fenerbahce interested

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle defender Targett set for January move with Frankfurt and Fenerbahce interested
Newcastle defender Targett set for January move with Frankfurt and Fenerbahce interestedAction Plus
Forgotten Newcastle defender Matt Targett could be in line for a move to a European team.

The left-back arrived as one of manager Eddie Howe’s first signings back in January 2022.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he has been limited to only a single substitute appearance this term, as the Magpies are spoiled for choice at full-back.

Per talkSPORT, he is said to be wanted by both Eintracht Frankfurt and Fenerbahce.

The ex-Southampton and Aston Villa star wants to play regularly and is eager to move.

He does have a contract at Newcastle that runs until the summer of 2026 on wages of £70,000 a week.

Mentions
Targett MattNewcastle UtdEintracht FrankfurtFenerbahceSouthamptonAston VillaPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tim Sherwood exclusive: Postecoglou still right man for Spurs; take a Cup over top 4
Borussia Dortmund demand £25M for forward who Villa are desperate to sign this January
REVEALED: Villa reach personal terms with Borussia Dortmund attacker Malen