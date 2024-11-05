DONE DEAL: South Shields sign Newcastle defender De Bolle
Newcastle United have allowed one of their young players to move on permanently.
Youngster Lucas De Bolle has completed a permanent move to National League North side South Shields.
The 22-year-old had been a part of the Magpies’ academy since 2015, but failed to make the grade.
The club has officially confirmed the Edinburgh-born talent is now heading to pastures new.
He has been wished well by the club, having spent the past few years going out on loan to various teams.