DONE DEAL: South Shields sign Newcastle defender De Bolle

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle set to release young talent after failing to earn professional contract
Newcastle United have allowed one of their young players to move on permanently.

Youngster Lucas De Bolle has completed a permanent move to National League North side South Shields.

The 22-year-old had been a part of the Magpies’ academy since 2015, but failed to make the grade.

The club has officially confirmed the Edinburgh-born talent is now heading to pastures new.

He has been wished well by the club, having spent the past few years going out on loan to various teams.

