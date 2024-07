Newcastle defeat SpVgg Unterhaching in preseason friendly

Newcastle United have beaten SpVgg Unterhaching today in a preseason friendly.

Newcastle defeated the German outfit 3-1 in the behind-closed-doors bounce game in Herzogenaurach.

The Toon's goalscorers were Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak.

Manager Eddie Howe named different XIs in each half.

New signing Odysseas Vlachodimos replaced Nick Pope in goal in the second-half.