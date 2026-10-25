Newcastle crush Crystal Palace to pile more pressure on Sage

Newcastle United defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League, picking up just their second away head-to-head win in 12 encounters (D6, L4), while the Eagles missed the chance to record consecutive league wins over the Magpies for the first time since September 1972.

Under mounting pressure in the Palace dugout after a 5-0 thrashing by rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Pierre Sage desperately needed a result here.

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His side started positively, coming close to an early opener when Adam Wharton’s lofted set-piece delivery fell to Axel Disasi, who prodded towards goal during a scramble that eventually came to nothing.

Starting in the league for the first time since the opening weekend, Jean-Philippe Mateta then dragged an effort wide, but Newcastle gradually played their way into the contest, albeit without testing Walter Benitez before the break.

Sage wasn’t the only manager feeling the pressure, and after successive 4-1 away defeats to Leeds United and Coventry City, Matthias Jaissle will have been relieved to at least go into half-time with a clean sheet.

Match stats Flashscore

However, relief soon turned to joy as Newcastle went ahead within two minutes of the restart with their first effort on goal, as William Osula prodded home a searching Jacob Murphy cross.

That marked the sixth time Palace have conceded the opening goal in the league this season, and just five minutes later the Magpies had the ball in the net again, only to be denied by VAR after Joe Willock strayed offside before slotting home.

Nonetheless, the momentum was firmly with the visitors, who doubled their lead before the hour mark when Amar Dedic’s first-time square ball was swept home by Harvey Barnes for his second league goal of the season.

That 13-minute period knocked the stuffing out of Palace, who came close to pulling one back when substitute Dario Osorio forced Lukas Hornicek into a smart stop with a rifled strike, but ultimately slumped to their fifth league defeat of the season.

Momentum Flashscore

Palace have now conceded a league-high 19 goals and haven’t won back-to-back home league games since April 2025, with just six such victories in 26 matches since (D11, L9).

The result leaves them just one place and one point above the relegation zone, while Newcastle climb to seventh after putting a run of three losses in four Premier League matches behind them.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lukas Hornicek (Newcastle United)