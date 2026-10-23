Who's Missing: Arsenal dealt Saka blow and Chelsea without Martinez

Bukayo Saka is set for a spell on the sidelines after limping out of Arsenal's 2-2 Champions League draw at Bayern Munich in midweek. Who's missing across Gameweek 8?

Mikel Arteta said the England star's thigh injury "doesn't look good at all" and the club's medics are "a bit concerned" ahead of the Gunners' clash with Everton.

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Elsewhere, Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will begin a period of rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on a fractured jaw sustained in last week's win at Everton.

Aston Villa are also sweating on the fitness of in-form midfielder Johan Manzambi, who remains a doubt to play Manchester City after missing their 3-1 Champions League win over Viking.

See who's missing for the next round of Premier League fixtures:

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WON'T PLAY

Ipswich: Sasa Lukic (groin injury), Jack Taylor (knee injury)

Nottingham Forest: Igor Jesus (calf injury), Nicolo Savona (knee injury)

Ipswich’s Daizen Maeda opened his Premier League account against Man City, with that an eighth scoring appearance from his last nine games for club or country in which he scored before the hour mark. Formerly of Ipswich, Forest’s Liam Delap scored before the half-hour mark in his last five scoring appearances at Portman Road.

Sasa Lukic missed Ipswich’s last game but is expected to return here, while the same goes for Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

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Aston Villa: Amadou Onana (knee injury), Matteo Ruggeri (muscle injury), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (muscle injury)

Manchester City: Antoine Semenyo (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Johan Manzambi (calf injury), Mateo Kovacic (injury), Matheus Nunes (knock), Nico O’Reilly (back injury)

Emi Buendia was on target in midweek and has seen three of his last four Premier League goals arrive beyond the 75th minute, including the winner the last time Villa beat the league’s table toppers at home. Ballon d’Or nominee Erling Haaland is the fastest player in Premier League history to 100 goals, but after netting in his first meeting with Villa, he’s blanked in his last four for his second-longest run without a goal against a single opponent in a top-five European league.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Johan Manzambi missed Villa’s midweek game, just as Matheus Nunes, Nico O’Reilly, Mateo Kovacic and Antoine Semenyo did for City.

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Arsenal: Bukayo Saka (thigh injury), William Saliba (back injury), Christos Tzolis (hamstring injury)

Everton: None confirmed

DOUBTFUL

Piero Hincapie (ankle injury)

Partly due to keeping the joint-most clean sheets of any defender in Europe’s top-five leagues in all competitions in 2025/26 (24), Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes is a Ballon d’Or nominee and is in line to make his 200th Premier League appearance here - since 2020/21, Arsenal have won 65 per cent of their games when he plays and 44 per cent when he hasn't. Harrison Armstrong has made twice as many fouls (10) as any other Everton player in the Premier League this term, though he is yet to be booked on the road.

Bukayo Saka picked up an injury against Bayern, while Everton look to be at full strength.

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Coventry: Aurele Amenda (calf injury), Josh Eccles (injury), Luke Woolfenden (knee injury), Haji Wright (muscle injury)

Fulham: Ryan Sessegnon (red card)

Jack Rudoni has scored Coventry’s opener in both of their last two games, while two of his three strikes in all competitions this term arrived before the 10th minute. Alex Iwobi netted Fulham’s winner against Hull - he could equal Mohamed Salah’s tally of 328 Premier League appearances here, behind only Kolo Toure (353) among Africans.

Coventry look to have no new injury concerns, while Fulham are without Ryan Sessegnon due to suspension and Hugo Larsson missed the Hull fixture with a groin problem.

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Chelsea: Jamie Gittens (ankle injury), Reece James (knee injury), Emiliano Martinez (broken jawbone)

Tottenham: Rodrigo Bentancur (red card), Lucas Bergvall (knee injury), Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle injury), Wilson Odobert (knee injury), Savio (muscle injury), Xavi Simons (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Pep Chavarria (injury), Emanuel Emegha (muscle injury), Malo Gusto (illness), Destiny Udogie (knee injury)

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer sits just one goal shy of 50 in the Premier League and must be confident of reaching that milestone here, having been involved in five goals in as many Premier League games against Tottenham (G3, A2). James Maddison marked his first Spurs start in almost 18 months with a stunning opener on Monday, but striking again will be tricky given that he’s lost all five head-to-heads against Chelsea since joining Spurs.

Malo Gusto and Pep Chavarría sat out Chelsea’s win over Everton, which saw Emiliano Martinez pick up a fractured jaw, which rules him out here. Tottenham’s injury list is extensive and Tosin Adarabioyo, Andy Robertson and Omar Marmoush were all forced off against Coventry.

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Crystal Palace: Chadi Riad (knee injury), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf injury)

Newcastle: Ewen Jaouen (muscle injury), Valentino Livramento (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Dean Henderson (foot injury), Jorgen Strand Larsen (injury), Quinten Timber (injury), Anthony Elanga (knee injury), Jacob Ramsey (thigh injury)

Jean-Philippe Mateta netted against Besiktas and scored twice when Palace beat Newcastle 2-1 in April - he’s scored four times in ten league appearances against them, with all four of those goals arriving here after half-time. Harvey Barnes has five goal contributions across his last eight Newcastle appearances (G3, A2), two of those goals being the third of the game and arriving between the 35th and 50th minute.

Palace’s Jorgen Strand Larsen went off injured against Besiktas, a game Quinten Timber missed with a hamstring problem. Newcastle appear to have no fresh injury concerns.

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Hull: Ilyas Ansah (back injury), Jack Butland (arm injury), Darko Gyabi (groin injury), Charlie Hughes (groin injury), Eliot Matazo (knee injury), Nobel Mendy (groin injury), Matt Targett (ankle injury)

Brentford: Josh Dasilva (muscle injury), Kaye Furo (surgery), Vitaly Janelt (red card), Antoni Milambo (knock), Yegor Yarmolyuk (red card)

DOUBTFUL

Mohamed-Ali Cho (muscle injury), Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf injury), Robinio Vaz (Achilles tendon injury)

Oli McBurnie faces Brentford for the first time, with Hull having won four of his five career head-to-heads against the Bees with three different clubs (L1). Keane Lewis-Potter faces former club Hull for the first time, having scored his second goal of the season for Brentford last weekend, both of which opened the scoring before half-time.

Hull’s lengthy injury list now includes Nobel Mendy. Brentford are without suspended pair Yehor Yarmolyuk and Vitaly Janelt, but don’t appear to have any fresh injury concerns.

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Liverpool: Conor Bradley (knee injury), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles tendon injury), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle injury), Giovanni Leoni (knee injury), Amara Nallo (leg injury), Dominik Szoboszlai (muscle injury)

Brighton: Femi Azeez (abdominal strain), Evan Ferguson (ankle injury), Yankuba Minteh (injury), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring injury), Stefanos Tzimas (knee injury), Mats Wieffer (knee injury), Zadok Yohanna (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Victor Munoz (knee injury), Pascal Struijk (rest)

Alexander Isak has five goals in his last five Premier League appearances, and usually has an impact early, having netted the match opener in six of his last eight domestic goalscoring appearances for Liverpool. Brighton’s Charalampos Kostoulas has scored and assisted in two of his last three league appearances, and he could become the first teenager since Michael Owen in 1998/99 to do so three times in a Premier League season.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Jeremie Frimpong, and Victor Munoz all missed Liverpool’s midweek assignment and are in doubt here, while Brighton seem to have contained their injury worries lately.

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Manchester United: Patrick Dorgu (hamstring injury), Kobbie Mainoo (injury), Benjamin Sesko (leg injury), Luke Shaw (injury), Manuel Ugarte (knee injury)

Bournemouth: Julian Araujo (thigh injury), Alex Scott (thigh injury), Alex Toth (muscle injury)

DOUBTFUL

Tom Heaton (abdominal strain), Ayden Heaven (illness), Lisandro Martinez (muscle injury), Marcus Rashford (hip injury), Eli Junior Kroupi (foot injury), Veljko Milosavljevic (lacking match fitness)

United’s Bryan Mbeumo has six goals in his last nine league appearances, netting in both of his last two, while he’s earned a career-high seven head-to-head wins against Bournemouth (D4, L1), directly contributing to seven goals in the process (G3, A4). Evanilson has been involved in six of Bournemouth’s nine league goals this term (G2, A4), the highest share by any player in the competition this season. He’s unbeaten against United (W1, D3) and been involved in a goal in three successive head-to-heads (G1, A2).

United’s long injury list is headlined by Kobbie Mainoo, while Eli Junior Kroupi is nearing a Bournemouth return.

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Sunderland: Kevin Danso (red card), Romaine Mundle (knee injury)

Leeds: Mateo Joseph (knee injury), Joe Rodon (muscle injury)

DOUBTFUL

Daniel Ballard (muscle injury), Wilson Isidor (injury), Thomas Meunier (muscle injury), Daniel James (back injury)

Granit Xhaka has a reputation for being an enforcer in midfield, but he’s actually been fouled the second-most times (13) of any Sunderland player in the Premier League this season. Leeds’ Anton Stach could be up against him and has committed a pre-round league-high 14 fouls amongst players yet to receive a yellow card!

Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey is in line to return here, while Leeds have no fresh injury concerns.