Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool vs Brighton game to be cancelled? Storm Boelo threatens to call off Sunday clash

PSG weigh goalkeeper signing following Safonov's Barcelona display

Manchester United vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news as Carrick hopes to avoid sack

Arsenal legend says Gyokeres is "not welcome anymore" and now he has "lost confidence"

Most read on Flashscore News

Football Tracker: Liverpool & Man Utd in action, Monaco facing Lille in Ligue 1

Infantino says the 'vast majority' of nations back him, tells critics to 'move on'

'My biggest priority': Osaka open to quitting tennis if daughter asks her to

Real Madrid's Courtois to miss crunch clash at Barcelona with illness

Matthias Jaissle reportedly backed by Newcastle owners after horrid start

Matthias Jaissle reportedly backed by Newcastle owners after horrid start
Matthias Jaissle reportedly backed by Newcastle owners after horrid startREUTERS

Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle has reportedly been backed by the Public Investment Fund, despite a poor start.

Jaissle went unbeaten across his first five competitive matches, winning three as he battled against the likes of Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the Magpies have scored four across their last four matches, averaging one per game, after bagging two more across four of their first five under the former Jaissle.

Newcastle have scored 10 league goals but generated only around 8.1 expected goals (xG), ranking 17th in the division for that metric.

Form has dipped and Newcastle sit in 14th place with just eight points from seven games as pressure grows on Jaissle to turn the side around.

Reports suggested that Jaissle could be let go before the clash against Crystal Palace today but GOAL state that sporting director Ross Wilson and CEO David Hopkinson remain firmly behind their appointment.

The report also states that focus remains on the long-term project rather than reacting to short-term fluctuations in form, suggesting the board are looking to build a foundation for the future rather than instant success.

Newcastle's goals have dried up just as their defensive weaknesses have become more prominent, the clash against Palace will be tough this afternoon, but a loss won't see Jaissle let go.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Matthias JaissleNewcastle UtdCrystal PalaceBournemouthLiverpoolPremier League

Related Articles

Who's Missing: Arsenal dealt Saka blow and Chelsea without Martinez

Man City seek eighth-straight win as Chelsea and Tottenham clash in London derby

The Verdict: Hackett on weekend's VAR calls & why Cole Palmer should 'keep his mouth shut'