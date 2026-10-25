Matthias Jaissle reportedly backed by Newcastle owners after horrid start

Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle has reportedly been backed by the Public Investment Fund, despite a poor start.

Jaissle went unbeaten across his first five competitive matches, winning three as he battled against the likes of Liverpool and Bournemouth.

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However, the Magpies have scored four across their last four matches, averaging one per game, after bagging two more across four of their first five under the former Jaissle.

Newcastle have scored 10 league goals but generated only around 8.1 expected goals (xG), ranking 17th in the division for that metric.

Form has dipped and Newcastle sit in 14th place with just eight points from seven games as pressure grows on Jaissle to turn the side around.

Reports suggested that Jaissle could be let go before the clash against Crystal Palace today but GOAL state that sporting director Ross Wilson and CEO David Hopkinson remain firmly behind their appointment.

The report also states that focus remains on the long-term project rather than reacting to short-term fluctuations in form, suggesting the board are looking to build a foundation for the future rather than instant success.

Newcastle's goals have dried up just as their defensive weaknesses have become more prominent, the clash against Palace will be tough this afternoon, but a loss won't see Jaissle let go.