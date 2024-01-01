Newcastle chief Mitchell impressed by Liverpool market work

Newcastle chief Paul Mitchell admits he appreciates Liverpool's market work this past summer.

Mitchell was impressed by the sales Liverpool made for fringe players.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Sometimes I think people get a bit confused with 'big clubs don't sell players, they just buy players from the smaller clubs'.

“I think there's a lot of good learnings in Liverpool's practices.

"Even this year if you look what Liverpool did, I don't think they lost a big one, but they did sell Fabio Carvalho at £25million and they did do the centre-back (Sepp van den Berg) at £25m, that's still £50million and then you can fund a big one yourself.

“So there has to be a more balanced approach, there has to be a more balanced model and there definitely has to be a more strategic approach here that we haven't had the last two and a half years.

"I think the work that has been done has been really good and set solid foundations in terms of the ability of the squad to perform at the level of ambitions of the club."