Newcastle chief Mitchell: Al-Rumayyan understands where improvements must be made

Newcastle United football chief Paul Mitchell has no doubts about the ambition of chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Al-Rumayyan is the face of Saudi Arabia's investment in Newcastle.

"He's a very smart man," Mitchell told reporters. "I think he can see that the club is growing, but he's smart enough to know it's moved very quickly over a very short period of time.

"He knows infrastructure is important. He knows people IP is important. He knows a higher overarching framework and strategy is crucial to get to where we want to get to.

"Using terminology like that shows there's a plan and patience. You have got to then deliver and execute across that plan and timescale, but he's a very intelligent owner with what I received on Sunday when we spoke."

