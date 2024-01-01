Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal want world class Juventus striker to improve attack
Zamalek chief confirms plans for Real Madrid legend Ramos
Man City boss Guardiola hits back at Arsenal: You want war? Okay it's WAR!
Trippier ready for Newcastle exit; has Man Utd regrets

Newcastle chairman Al-Rumayyan says they'll take time to find Eales replacement

Newcastle chairman Al-Rumayyan says they'll take time to find Eales replacement
Newcastle chairman Al-Rumayyan says they'll take time to find Eales replacementAction Plus
Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan says they'll take their time to replace chief exec Darren Eales.

Eales is stepping down after a cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Al-Rumayyan said: "All of us who are connected with Newcastle United are very saddened by this news. Our thoughts are with Darren and his family and we send him every good wish for a full recovery.

"On a personal level, Darren has been a great partner to me and to our fans, players, ownership and staff. On behalf of the club and its owners, I want to thank Darren for his service and dedication to Newcastle United. He has made a significant contribution to the club's progress during his time as CEO, helping to build a strong foundation for Newcastle United's success. We fully understand the difficult decision he has made.

"We will work closely with Darren to hand over the CEO role at the appropriate moment following a carefully considered search process, and he will continue to have the full support of the board and the Newcastle United family now and in the future."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Newcastle announce Eales stepping down
Howe speaks on Isak injury, Newcastle bouncing back after Fulham defeat and clash against Man City
McArthur says O'Carroll's new role at Newcastle has "brought a new buzz to the place"