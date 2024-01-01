Newcastle announce Eales stepping down

Newcastle United has announced that its chief executive, Darren Eales, will resign due to a diagnosis of chronic blood cancer.

Eales, who became part of the team in August 2022, will remain in his current position until the club finds someone to take over his responsibilities.

The Magpies are shocked at the news, but there is a belief that their leadership can make up for Eales’ absence.

"Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club's exciting journey," Eales said in a statement.

"However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritize my health and my family