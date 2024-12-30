Man Utd defender Martinez says he sees fire in Amorim's eyes ahead of Newcastle clash

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez says he sees a lot of passion in manager Ruben Amorim as they prepare to face Newcastle United.

United welcome the Magpies to Old Trafford on the back of three consecutive defeats including an EFL Cup knockout blow to Tottenham. Martinez spoke to the club website about how he is certain that the Portuguese head coach has the ability to guide the club through another tough patch.

“When you say good morning to him and look at his eyes, you see everything,” Martinez told external broadcasters ahead of our final game of 2024, at home to Newcastle United.

“I see a lot of passion from him and his desire to put Manchester United in the highest levels, in the way he’s here every day in the training and in the games.”

“I think I’m a player who adapts in every system, I take the information and I adapt quickly,” Martinez reflected.

“And with him, with Ruben, I always have an options to play, I always have some teammates there to pass the ball, and movement as well in the front, and defensive as well. We are in a high line (and) when we press high, I know where to go. He give us all the information, which is really good for us.”

The Red Devils face a harsh fixture list heading into the new year as after they battle with Newcastle they will come up against league leaders Liverpool and then title chasers Arsenal. If Martinez is right however United should be able to tweak his tactics and bounce back out of the club’s current rut and climb back up the table once again.