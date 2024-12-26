Newcastle boss Howe: Tonali has Pirlo-type potential

Midfielder Sandro Tonali can be Newcastle United’s Andrea Pirlo if he finds his best form.

That is the view of manager Eddie Howe, who talked up the pass master this week.

Tonali is finding his feet after coming back from a lengthy betting ban earlier this season.

“When I first saw Sandro play, there were definite links to Pirlo without a doubt - and it’s not just the hair!” said Howe, as his team prepare to take on Aston Villa.

“There’s more to it than that. He’s definitely got those similar qualities in terms of build and style, but the thing that set Sandro apart was that he could do all of those things technically and tactically, but it’s his athleticism as well, his ability to run.

“We’ve seen that in recent games from a defensive viewpoint more than an attacking viewpoint, where he’s sprinting to put out fires, nicking balls, intercepting balls, using his athleticism to track runners. He’s been excellent in that respect and that’s really helped the team.”