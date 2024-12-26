Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
REVEALED: Ratcliffe chiefs rejected Fernandes offer to personally bankroll Man Utd staff Wembley trip
New heavy blow for Man Utd crock Mount
Echeverri announces River Plate departure for Man City

Newcastle boss Howe: Tonali has Pirlo-type potential

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle boss Howe: Tonali has Pirlo-type potential
Newcastle boss Howe: Tonali has Pirlo-type potentialAction Plus
Midfielder Sandro Tonali can be Newcastle United’s Andrea Pirlo if he finds his best form.

That is the view of manager Eddie Howe, who talked up the pass master this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tonali is finding his feet after coming back from a lengthy betting ban earlier this season.

“When I first saw Sandro play, there were definite links to Pirlo without a doubt - and it’s not just the hair!” said Howe, as his team prepare to take on Aston Villa.

“There’s more to it than that. He’s definitely got those similar qualities in terms of build and style, but the thing that set Sandro apart was that he could do all of those things technically and tactically, but it’s his athleticism as well, his ability to run.

“We’ve seen that in recent games from a defensive viewpoint more than an attacking viewpoint, where he’s sprinting to put out fires, nicking balls, intercepting balls, using his athleticism to track runners. He’s been excellent in that respect and that’s really helped the team.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueTonali SandroPirlo AndreaNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Tonali on his time at Newcastle: I'll remember this for the whole of my life
Impressive Newcastle thump Brentford to book EFL Cup semi-final spot
Man Utd alerted as Juventus draw up plans to bid for Tonali