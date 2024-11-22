Newcastle boss Howe says Isak can be "one of world's best"

Howe says Isak can be "one of world's best" if he follows his targets

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has complete faith in his ace marksman to reach an even higher level.

The Magpies head coach has backed striker Alexander Isak to show he is one of the best in the world.

The 25-year-old has scored in four successive games for his club, while also scoring for Sweden on international duty.

"(Isak) is building momentum into his season," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"He has scored some big goals of late for us and his general performances have continued to improve. He has gone away for Sweden and played really well and I'm delighted with how he has looked on international duty to continue that good form.

"Being a striker - having not been one myself, but from experience - it is all about confidence and how you feel.

"Alex has got undoubted qualities and I would put him right up there in strikers currently playing in the world, but his potential is great.

"If he can continue on the path he has been the past couple of seasons, he can prove himself as one of world's best.

"Without putting pressure on him, that would be my target if I was him."

