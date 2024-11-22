Newcastle boss Howe: Pep deal good for English game

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has welcomed news that Pep Guardiola has penned a new contract with Manchester City.

Howe insists the development is good for the Premier League.

He said today, "I was delighted to see that. On a serious note, I think he's contributed so much to English football. I think he's revolutionised how a lot of teams play. I think he's incredibly talented and I think it's good for the English game that he's still here.

"He will continue to develop and evolve his style and people will potentially continue to follow that.

"From the competition side, I think it keeps the Premier League as the best game in the world."

