Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Marseille coach De Zerbi: What annoys me about Greenwood

Newcastle boss Howe praises Osula after FA Cup win

Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Howe praises Osula after FA Cup win
Newcastle boss Howe praises Osula after FA Cup winAction Plus
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was happy with William Osula after yesterday's FA Cup win against Birmingham City.

The Dane produced two assists for the 3-2 win in their fourth round tie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Howe said, "I think his performance was strong.

"He gave extra qualities to our team with his speed, strength and in the running lanes. 

"I'm really happy about his game in general. He has some places that he needs to improve, but his versatility and flexibility are important."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOsula WilliamNewcastle UtdBirmingham
Related Articles
Willock delighted with double in Newcastle Cup win
Newcastle boss Howe admits relief after FA Cup win at Birmingham
Dubravka: Newcastle players feel ready to win trophy