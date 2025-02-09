Newcastle boss Howe praises Osula after FA Cup win

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was happy with William Osula after yesterday's FA Cup win against Birmingham City.

The Dane produced two assists for the 3-2 win in their fourth round tie.

Howe said, "I think his performance was strong.

"He gave extra qualities to our team with his speed, strength and in the running lanes.

"I'm really happy about his game in general. He has some places that he needs to improve, but his versatility and flexibility are important."