Newcastle boss Howe on Fulham defeat: Worst of season

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits Fulham's fans made the difference in defeat on Saturday.

Newcastle were beaten 3-1 in London with Raul Jimenez, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson scoring for Fulham, with Harvey Barnes on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Howe later said: "With the first half we were too reactive. Fulham played well and it was difficult for us. We conceded a really poor first goal and I think whenever you go away from home if you give the opposition some help and a stimulus it is difficult.

"The crowd are then in the game. That first half was tough. We responded really well in the second half and chased the game effectively until the end. We need to reflect on that and analyse it properly.

"From my perspective, you analyse everyone fairly and independently. There are no big name stars within the group.

"Everyone is contributing the same effort. You need your players to play well to win games and clearly that wasn't the case today especially the first half. We have work to do."

Howe added: "Today was the worst we have played especially in that first half. The second half was much better.

"In the other games we have not been perfect because we had solidity and resilience. Defensively was not good enough. We will take it on the chin. We know that, we will go away to do the work to put it right."