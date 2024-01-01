Newcastle boss Howe happy winning shootout "lottery" against Forest

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is happy they're still alive in the Carabao Cup after their penalty shootout win against Nottingham Forest.

Forest were beaten on penalties by Newcastle on Tuesday after the match finished 1-1 in normal time. Joe Willock had Newcastle ahead inside the first minute before Jota Silva's equaliser. The match also marked Sandro Tonali's return after his betting ban.

Howe later said: "Shootouts are always a lottery, our lads dealt with that pressure really well and full credit to the lads keeping their composure.

"We practiced (penalties) yesterday, it is something we always prioritise - I was hoping we wouldn't need it. We had a great start, but we lost our way and recovered in the second half.

"We struggled with the ball at times and their shape was good and compact. We struggled to break them down and our off the ball shape wasn't as normal."