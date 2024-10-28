Chelsea boss Maresca explains James switch for defeat of Newcastle

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was asked about his decision to use Reece James on the left side.

James, predominantly a right-back, played on the left in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

While the position may be unusual to James, he defended well and showcased his quality on the ball.

Post-game, Maresca stated: "I think it worked top. We tried to do something - we moved Reece to the left side and we also moved for the first game of the season, Cole to the left pocket and the reason was to try and attack on that side. Malo in the right pocket, I think it worked very well."

He added: "Yeah, but I said many times, I spoke with Reece many times, even when he was injured. I really love and really like Reece. What I was saying the other day is from the captains I expected more, so from Reece and all the guys that are sometimes captain.

"You are captain for a reason and you have to show everyday. Then, inside the pitch, he is a top player."

And speaking about the qualities in a leader, he finished: "I think you can improve if you are not a guy who is always talking and is always helping. You are the way you are and this is almost impossible to change.

"What you can do is work on that and try to improve. With Reece, with Cole, with all the squad. We are quite young, we need to build leaders. Also, Levi was quite silent and then now he is always talking. Sometimes when you don't have, you have to build a leader. It doesn't mean you are going to change people, because no, but if they can improve on that and they can do something more, it's good."