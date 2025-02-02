Newcastle boss Howe: Fulham deserved their win

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says defeat at home to Fulham was deserved on Saturday.

Jacob Murphy gave Newcastle a halftime lead before Fulham overran the hosts after the break to win 2-1 via goals from Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz.

Howe, on the players' emotions, said afterwards: "I’ve only been in briefly, but I hope it’s disappointment and anger, and I hope we use that for our next game.

"We didn’t have the control we would have wanted. I thought there were similarities to the Bournemouth game, unfortunately for us. That’s painful for us.

"I don’t think we were great athletically again today, which was really surprising. We had a really good training week, and I really liked the look of us going into the game. I had a really good feeling about how we would perform, but it didn’t materialise into the game.

"I thought we were wasteful on the ball, we weren’t anywhere near our best technical level. If you put that together, that’s not the recipe for a great performance, and it certainly wasn’t from us. We probably deserved to lose the game."