Fulham boss Silva delighted with win at Newcastle
Fulham boss Marco Silva was delighted with his strikers after their 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Raúl Jiménez and substitute Rodrigo Muniz struck for Fulham's 2-1 win at St James' Park.

“I think it’s really important for their confidence,” said Silva afterwards. “Strikers, they need these moments to boost their confidence. 

“If you put them (Raúl and Muniz) together, they have a very good number of goals. Most teams play almost always with the same striker. With us, it’s difficult to say who the starting eleven striker is.

“Raúl was great during the minutes he played. There was a big fight from him and of course after came Rodrigo who also fought really hard. It’s a great day from him, to score the goal.

“We’re probably one of the best teams in this league for subs making an impact with goals. It means that for us, it’s not just about the eleven; it’s about the whole squad.”

He also said: “I think they started better than us. I think first-half we had a bit of a lack of objectiveness from ourselves. We arrived with the ball in dangerous areas but didn’t really make the best decisions.

Rodrigo Muniz receives instructions from Marco Silva

“But the team reacted really well second-half. What a reaction from us. The first 25-30 minutes of the second-half, they were top level. We took control of the game, we pushed them back, they were not able to press high like they normally do."

