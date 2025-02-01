Fulham defender Andersen: We have shown we always fight-back

Fulham defender Joachim Andersen sees today's clash with Newcastle as a chance to find some winning form.

Fulham meet Newcastle on the back of defeat to Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dane said, "This season, where we have had some disappointing results, we have always managed to come back.

"It's a good strength to have, and it's a good group. The mentality is good, so now we just have to fight back.

"And the match against Newcastle is an excellent opportunity to do so."