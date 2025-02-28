Newcastle boss Howe fed-up with Livramento Man City rumours

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits he's upset with rumours this week around Tino Livramento.

The young fullback's form has attracted interest from Manchester City in recent weeks.

But Howe insists they won't be encouraging any offers for the youngster.

He said of Livramento today as he looked ahead to their FA Cup clash with Brighton: "I think it goes without saying, it is frustrating for us that we are constantly talking about players and rumours of them leaving.

"We want to go the other way, we want to go the other way and strengthen the group.

"We want to make our team and squad stronger for the future rather than lose our best players."