Newcastle boss Howe denies doubts over Barnes future

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe insists he's not seeking to offload Harvey Barnes.

The winger has battled for a regular start this season, amid claims Barnes could be transfer-listed this month.

But Howe insists: "Yes. Harvey could easily get a run in the team, and I do believe he'll be a consistent goalscorer for us or goal creator for us because that's always been his way.

"When he's played this season, especially as a substitute, he's been fantastic for us. He's really scored some vital goals and made some big contributions to us winning or drawing games.

"I really respect him as a player and as a person. He's been great around the group. He's a vital player for us."