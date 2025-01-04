Newcastle boss Howe delighted with Murphy form

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits he's delighted with the form of Jacob Murphy.

Howe is pleased with the progress of the winger going into today's clash with Tottenham.

The manager said: "Jacob has done really well. Goals and assists is what every attacking player needs in their games.

"He has had a strong group of games. His crossing ability is second to none. We are pleased for him."

Howe also is pleased to be shortlisted for December's Manager of the Month and he added, "It's always good to be in the mix. It means you have a had a good month, and it was a good December for us. Let's try and make it a good January too."

