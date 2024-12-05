Liverpool and Newcastle among several clubs chasing Motherwell teenager's signature

Motherwell teenager Lennon Miller is on the radar of several Premier League teams.

The 18-year-old has been earning rave reviews in Scotland for his impressive performances.

Per The Mail, several teams have been going down to scout him over the past few months.

The source adds that Liverpool and Newcastle United are two of those teams.

Both have been showing strong interest in Miller, who is available for a modest fee.

The report states that it will only take around £5M to secure the midfielder’s signature.

