Tribal Football
Most Read
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium
Enzo: Will I now leave Chelsea...?
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
Calafiori passes Arsenal medical

Newcastle boss Howe confirms Wilson injury blow

Newcastle boss Howe confirms Wilson injury blow
Newcastle boss Howe confirms Wilson injury blow
Newcastle boss Howe confirms Wilson injury blowAction Plus
Newcastle United's opening game of the season will not feature Callum Wilson.

The Magpies have been pursuing deals in the transfer market that could have seen Wilson leave the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he is likely to stay for at least this season, even though he will be out on opening weekend with a back injury.

Manager Eddie Howe told reporters: "Callum had an injection in his back. Without going into too much detail on the injury, I think it was a bulge in his disc which needed treatment so he had that operation and I think he may miss the start of the season.

"But thankfully there are not too many games at the start, we’re week to week so hopefully he won’t miss too many."

On new signings, Howe said: "It's very difficult to judge (when to expect progress). I would love to give you definitive answers but if I give you definitive answers you're going to hold me to it and then I'm going to potentially look stupid. We are working to try and bring players in and that won't stop."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWilson CallumNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Wilson risks missing season start at Newcastle
Newcastle could lose 11 key players as contracts enter final year
Wilson hints at Newcastle departure