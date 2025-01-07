Newcastle boss Howe admits "business logic taking over football logic"

Newcastle remain in the same position as last season when it comes to their finances.

The Premier League giants are in a good position in the table as they push for a top four position.

However, manager Eddie Howe admits at that league and UEFA PSR rules are still a headache for his team.

He stated: “The business logic is taking over from the football logic. There may be football decisions you'd like to make.

"Nothing was bigger than the previous summer when we had to lose two highly promising young players - we were forced to, we had no choice.

“That is very much the business taking over from the football. I think we are still in that position."