Agent confident Lens won't block exit for Man City, Newcastle target Khusanov

The agent of Abdukodir Khusanov insists Lens won't block the defender from leaving - for the right price.

Manchester City and Newcastle United are among clubs keen on Khusanov.

And agent Gairat Khasbiullin told the Mirror: Abdukodir is a player who has already shown that he is one of the best in his position in Europe. He is young and every day he becomes even stronger.

“He deserves to play in the best clubs in Europe. We have a very good relationship with Lens and we are on the same side – we want the best for the player together.

"If the transfer is successful, the club will receive a well-deserved reward for trusting the young player.”