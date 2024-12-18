Newcastle and Liverpool to battle for Palace star Guehi in major January move

Newcastle United faces new competition if they are to sign a transfer target from last summer.

The Magpies have learned that Premier League leaders Liverpool are preparing to make a move for Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace center-half nearly moved to Newcastle in the summer, but the two clubs could not agree on a fee.

Per The Mirror, the Reds are huge admirers of Guehi and think he can replace Virgil Van Dijk in the long term.

He may be seen as someone who can even partner Van Dijk for a couple of more seasons before the Dutchman leaves the club.

Newcastle will then have to decide if they want to reignite their interest in him from last summer.