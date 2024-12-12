Newcastle set to bid for talented Benfica defender as Guehi deal looks unlikely

Newcastle United are set to bid for Benfica defender Antonio Silva with the deal for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi looking unlikely.

Aged just 21, Silva has been tipped for a big future and is currently considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe after making 17 senior appearances for Portugal’s first team and impressing under Benfica head coach Bruno Lage.

Nicolas Otamendi and Tomas Araujo are currently ahead of the young defender in the club’s defensive pecking order and reports suggest Benfica’s president Rui Costa is set to hold a meeting with Silva in the next few days to discuss the player’s future.

He has made three Champions League appearances for Benfica this season but has not featured in the league since September and now with Newcastle desperate for a defender manager Eddie Howe will look for his services even if it means a loan this January

The Magpie's hands are tied due to financial restrictions meaning they would likely have to sell to buy but a loan from the Portuguese side could be the perfect move to bring security at the back for a leaky Newcastle defence.

United have previously been linked with Silva in 2023 but opted against making a move but with January fast approaching it looks like they have changed their minds and will battle the likes of Aston Villa and Italian giants Juventus for the youngster's signature.