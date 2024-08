Newcastle alerted as Liverpool leave Gomez out of Ipswich clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot left Joe Gomez out of his squad for today's win at Ipswich.

The England defender has been linked with a move away this summer, with Newcastle United among clubs keen.

The Mirror says Gomez hasn't made a transfer request, but is now considering his options.

Gomez wants to play regularly at centre-half, which is unlikely under Slot.

He was with England at the Euros, but failed to make the pitch during their run to the final.