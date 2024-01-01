Newcastle ace Willock upbeat over fitness outlook

Newcastle United ace Joe Willock is reminded of his ambitious goals whenever he takes out his phone.

The midfielder wants to become a top player for both his club and country in the coming years.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 24-year-old was back in action during preseason in a 4-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds.

“Great to be back, I think I'm still building, and I've been doing work on the training ground to get me in a place to get back on the pitch,” said Willock, per The Mail.

“I'm really grateful for the staff at Newcastle, and everyone that has helped me to get here, and hopefully now I can continue playing and go into the season strong.”

“I've got my goals and my targets,” added Willock.

“It's just about getting my head down, and trying to push on this season. It's a big one for me, and hopefully I can show what I'm capable of.”

He finished: “100%, I've got my screensaver on my phone as my aspirations for the season, and to play for my country is one of the biggest aspirations I have.

“I'm taking things day by day, working hard in training, and when I get the opportunity to play by the manager I can show what I can do, and hopefully it takes care of itself.”