Carsley responds to Kane's harsh comments about players dropping out of the England squad

Nine players have withdrawn from the England squad since Monday and now interim manager Lee Carsley has commented on Harry Kane's complaints about how players should want to play for their countries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale and Levi Colwill have all withdrawn from the England squad due to injury this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Three Lions captain Kane spoke to ITV Sport about how playing for your country should always be the most important thing in your career.

"I think England comes before anything. England comes before club.

"England is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer and Gareth was hot on that and he wasn't afraid to make decisions if, you know, that started to drift from certain players.

"I think it's a tough period of the season, maybe that's been taken advantage of a little bit. I don't really like it if I'm totally honest."

Carsley has since responded to Kane’s comments and kept calm about the situation which forced him to massively rearrange his side ahead of Thursday night’s clash against Greece.

"The focus all camp has been on the players that are here. It's important that we make the most of the situation. With the amount of players that have pulled out, it gives other players an opportunity to be here. The focus has been purely on the players that are here.”

"It's (Harry's) opinion. I can only deal with what's in front of us. November is a challenging window, in the past we've had eight or nine call-offs.

"I know the Under-21s and Under-20s have had a lot of players pull out as well, so I think it's definitely that period of the season. I think fatigue and small injuries have played a part in it. It's a brilliant opportunity for other players on the outside of the squad. Now it's their chance."

Speaking on his relationship with the top clubs in the Premier League, Carsley insisted that everything is okay and that players who have withdrawn have no problem playing under him.

"We've got a really good relationship with all the clubs, especially the medical departments so we're totally happy with where we are," Carsley added.

"The players we had doubts about at the squad announcement, that's why we went with a bigger squad. They were assessed and sent back, so there's no problem our way.

"No (other players have spoken to me about it), definitely not. Like I said, the players that're here are massively proud of being here, highly motivated for tomorrow. We're expecting a tough game, a game we have to win, so our focus has been fully on tomorrow."