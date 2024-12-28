Tottenham boss Postecoglou calls on Premier League to extend squads

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says the Premier League needs to allow extended squads given this season's injury issues.

Postecoglou insists there's only two options available if the sport is to ease their injury problems.

"One of two things needs to happen: either you somehow change the fixture schedule, which doesn't seem feasible, or you allow clubs bigger squads," Postecoglou said. "Then you have other issues with that, as well.

"The attrition rate you're seeing, it's not just us, we're going through a particularly bad moment. Newcastle went through it last year and it affected them pretty badly, they were obviously in the Champions League as well and probably didn't have the squad to cope with it.

"It hits certain clubs at different times and is probably becoming more prevalent and for all of us it's a challenge as to how we navigate this process to keep our players healthy. It's not just a physical thing, it's a mental thing.

"For us it's been constant since August and we're not even halfway through the year, and they're not going to get a break now."