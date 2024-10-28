New Ratcliffe policy costing Man Utd money and time

Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe's strict policy of working from the office is costing the club money.

The INEOS chief, who now owns 27% of United, has been running football operations.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Sun, flexible working arrangements were nixed in the summer, but United do not have enough office space for all their staff.

There are now hospitality areas of Old Trafford that are being used as temporary offices.

Employees are reportedly kicked out of their offices a few days before a game and then brought back afterward.

However, Ratcliffe’s team believes that any additional costs are worthwhile, due to the advantages of having more staff on site.