Xavi and son drop Man Utd hint

Former Barcelona manager Xavi has sent Manchester United fans into a speculation frenzy this weekend.

The Spaniard’s wife posted a photo of Xavi with his son over the weekend.

While the scene was not unusual, Xavi’s son is wearing a Manchester United shirt in the photo.

Xavi’s son is filling in a sticker book in the photo while wearing this season’s United home kit.

The post came around the same time as United lost 2-1 to West Ham United in the Premier League.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie O'Hara stated post-game that Erik ten Hag should lose his job.

He said: "Nine games and in (United) are 14th in the table....come on, this is Man United.

“You can almost accept if they're ninth, you know, (being) in the top half and it hasn't quite happened. They've lost four games already this season - they've played nine."