West Ham matchwinner Bowen: I didn't think it was pen

West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen has suggested that his team were lucky to get a penalty against Manchester United.

Bowen tucked away a late penalty that was continuously awarded by VAR after the referee decided against giving one.

Many pundits and commentators felt that it was not a “clear and obvious error” that merited a VAR review, but the referee did go to the monitor and award a penalty for Matthijs De Ligt’s foul on Danny Ings.

Bowen told Premier League Productions: “At the time I saw (Danny) Ings got kicked and I think they got kicked so I thought it wasn't a pen. 

“I had a feeling it might get given and then Cre (Somerville) had the ball and it was a waiting game.

“With penalties you have a routine you know where you're going. But when you're waiting you're thinking shall I go the other way? 

“But I stuck with what I know and stepped up and wanted to dispatch and thankfully I did that.”

