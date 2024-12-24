Tribal Football
New Man Utd deal for Amad settled in days

Ansser Sadiq
New Man Utd deal for Amad settled in days
New Man Utd deal for Amad settled in daysTribalfootball
Manchester United are said to be close to getting Amad Diallo tied down to a new deal.

The winger has been instrumental to all the good his team have done in recent weeks.

The Ivorian has played both as wing back and a no.10 for new manager Ruben Amorim.

Former chief scout Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider,  said: “I’m not expecting there to be any issues, they’re making good progress in talks.

“The things that are still left to agree should be a formality, I think. From what I’m hearing, they’re confident that an agreement will be reached soon because it’s one everybody involved wants to get over the line.

“It could even be done before the January window opens, if all goes to plan. His performances since Amorim came in have been excellent, and it seems the manager is impressed.

United have been looking to tie him down to a new deal for a while now, and his recent performances have only increased their efforts.

“So yes, I’m expecting that one to get signed and sealed soon, and I’m pleased for him because he’s earned it with his performances.“

