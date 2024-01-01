New Everton owners set to bring stability and a new connection with the fans

Everton’s new owners know they must connect with the club’s fanbase first and foremost.

The Friedkin Group are buying out Farhad Moshiri and are nearly officially installed as new owners.

While the paperwork and final details are sorted, former captain Alan Stubbs spoke about what they must do first.

He told BestBettingSites.com: “We’re all waiting for the Premier League to give the takeover the green light, but everything seems positive and hopefully the club can move forward with a sense of optimism when the deal is ratified in eight to twelve weeks.

“The football club needs stability, and they will bring that. That’s the most important thing first and foremost and then you have a foundation to build on.

“There has been a lot of uncertainty behind-the-scenes, Sean Dyche has alluded to that, and the fans have been left in the dark to a certain extent. The club needs leadership from the top because at the moment there isn’t any.

“The guy who’s acting CEO at the moment is Mr Colin Chong, and he’s been put there by default. He was initially looking after the stadium project, and everyone has gone so he’s had to step in there.

“Once they get in and find their feet, start to implement their business plan, I think Everton fans will want to see what their vision is.”