Friedkins edge closer to completing Everton takeover

Friedkin edge closer to completing Everton takeover
Friedkin edge closer to completing Everton takeoverAction Plus
Everton are looking increasingly likely to be welcoming new owners in the coming weeks.

The Friedkin Group is methodically advancing its plans to finalize the acquisition of the club. 

The American enterprise is actively seeking regulatory consent to proceed with the transaction.

Per the Liverpool Echo, The Friedkin Group (TFG) has solidified an agreement to purchase a significant 94.1% share of Everton from owner Farhad Moshiri.

This share is held via a company called Blue Heaven Holdings Limited. 

The Houston-based conglomerate, which American tycoon Dan Friedkin runs, has secured the deal. 

This comes after an initial withdrawal prompted by issues regarding the debt attributed to 777 Partners on Everton's financial statements. 

These concerns have been alleviated, with the hope that the money will be paid out over time.

