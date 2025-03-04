James: Chelsea players have learned from form slump

Chelsea captain Reece James says they are learning from their form slump.

Chelsea have bounced back in recent games, with James stating his young teammates have learned plenty from their slide.

"Everyone wants to win and win and win," James told the club's website, "but when you learn the most, especially with a young team, is in those difficult periods.

"I think we learned a lot during this spell about ourselves and where we can do things differently going forward.

"You can’t lose sight of what our targets are. ‘These spells can happen in football – they’ve happened to the biggest teams in the world – but what we must do is react well, stick to what we know, and stick together as a group. That’s what we’re doing.

"We had a difficult run where things didn’t go our way despite good performances, so it was good to get the win.

"Now we have to focus on what’s ahead, with the Conference League restarting and the final months of the Premier League.

"We want to keep building momentum, finish the season in the right way, and qualify for the Champions League."