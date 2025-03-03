Maresca adds two young Chelsea stars to his side ahead of Copenhagen clash

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca prioritises two stars as he prepares to face F.C. Copenhagen in the Conference League this week.

Chelsea travel to Copenhagen on Wednesday for the first leg of their Conference League last-16 tie after a much needed week off. The Blues often opt to play their second team in this season’s European clashes which means the main members of the squad may enjoy 11 days off before they return to face Leicester City at the weekend.

The selection of top goal scorer Cole Palmer in the UEFA squad for the knockout stage is evidence that Chelsea are taking this seriously as the club enters the latter stages of the competition after Maresca turned to the club’s academy to help rotate his side in the group stage.

However, despite Palmer’s introduction to the side two stars have been picked out after they were left absent from an Under-21 Premier League 2 match away to Manchester City and instead were spotted with the senior team for training ahead of the trip to Copenhagen.

The pair are Shim Mheuka and Samuel Rak-Sakyi who have been pictured with Maresca as they discussed tactics and their roles in what will likely be a mixed Chelsea team filled with experience but also fresh talent who will be desperate to prove their worth on the European stage.