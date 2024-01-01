New Brighton signing speaks on Liverpool rejection

Tribal Football
New Brighton signing Mats Wieffer has insisted that he did not reject Liverpool earlier in the summer. 

Dutch media reports were circulating about Wieffer’s future all window, stating that Liverpool wanted to bring him to England. 

However, he has ended up signing for Brihgton in a £25.4 million deal from Feyenoord, where he played under now Reds boss Arne Slot. 

"There were a few clubs, but not really as concrete as Brighton," he told Viaplay.  

"Liverpool were not actually an option. 

"I had been in discussions with Brighton for a long time and had the feeling that they really wanted me.  

“Before I went to Feyenoord, I had already spoken to Union (Saint-Gilloise). They work together with Brighton. So, they have actually known me for a very long time." 

