New Bournemouth signing Paulsen: Man Utd and Schmeichel inspired my career

New Bournemouth goalkeeper Alex Paulsen admits Peter Schmeichel is a hero.

The Kiwi signed for the Cherries this summer from the Wellington Phoenix.

Asked who he supports, Paulsen told the NZ Herald: "Well, I’m all for Bournemouth.

“One of my best mates is a Barcelona supporter and he keeps me informed about them, so I am a Barcelona fan.

“I do support Manchester United. My brother is a heavy Manchester United supporter, and so is my dad.

“That’s how I was introduced to the goalkeeping of Peter Schmeichel. He was a role model for me, one of the keepers I aspired to be.”

Paulsen added: “I feel that I am a completely different personality to that, calmer, more relaxed.

“But there are elements of his game that I can take into my own, like his aggression off the ball, how he communicated with his backline.

“He was very firm and direct, got the message across once.

“That’s what I would like to incorporate into my game, although not in a disrespectful way, but to get a message to my backline or defenders.”