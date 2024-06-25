Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

New Bournemouth signing Paulsen: Man Utd and Schmeichel inspired my career

New Bournemouth signing Paulsen: Man Utd and Schmeichel inspired my career
New Bournemouth signing Paulsen: Man Utd and Schmeichel inspired my career
New Bournemouth signing Paulsen: Man Utd and Schmeichel inspired my careerTribalfootball
New Bournemouth goalkeeper Alex Paulsen admits Peter Schmeichel is a hero.

The Kiwi signed for the Cherries this summer from the Wellington Phoenix.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked who he supports, Paulsen told the NZ Herald: "Well, I’m all for Bournemouth.

“One of my best mates is a Barcelona supporter and he keeps me informed about them, so I am a Barcelona fan.

“I do support Manchester United. My brother is a heavy Manchester United supporter, and so is my dad.

“That’s how I was introduced to the goalkeeping of Peter Schmeichel. He was a role model for me, one of the keepers I aspired to be.”

Paulsen added: “I feel that I am a completely different personality to that, calmer, more relaxed.

“But there are elements of his game that I can take into my own, like his aggression off the ball, how he communicated with his backline.

“He was very firm and direct, got the message across once.

“That’s what I would like to incorporate into my game, although not in a disrespectful way, but to get a message to my backline or defenders.” 

Mentions
Paulsen AlexSchmeichel PeterBournemouthManchester UnitedWellington PhoenixPremier League
Related Articles
Paulsen reveals Bournemouth plans
DONE DEAL: Bournemouth sign Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen
Arsenal eyeing Bournemouth fullback Kerkez