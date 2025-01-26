Tribal Football
New Belgium coach Garcia: Offer will be made to Hazard

Chelsea great Eden Hazard could soon take his first steps into coaching.

New Belgium coach Rudi Garcia has announce he wants to add Hazard to his staff.

He said at his presentation yesterday:  "He can be important, he was part of the team.

"I asked him for information. Eden can help us deal with the experienced players. He will be able to tell some of the players what to expect with me as coach of the Belgian national team.

"In the coaching staff? That is not planned at all, but we will make an offer."

