REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal

Manchester United and Chelsea have entered talks over a sensational player swap.

With Chelsea keen on winger Alejandro Garnacho, United have asked after France international striker Nkunku, a favourite of manager Ruben Amorim.

Sky Deutshland's Florian Plettenberg states talks are now underway over the prospect to reaching an agreement between the two clubs.

Nkunku has also been linked with Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Plettenberg is reporting: "EXCL | Manchester United and Chelsea are considering a swap: 

"Between Alejandro Garnacho and Christopher Nkunku.

"There is no final decision on this yet, but this swap is an idea that has been discussed."

 

