Pochettino says Guardiola should take USMNT job as it is the "perfect moment"

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Pep Guardiola take the USMNT job.

Pochettino will manage the USMNT one last time on Tuesday when his side takes on Haiti in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League.

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He will then arrive in England to prepare for Sunday's clash against rivals Liverpool, in what is one of the biggest games of the season.

As he departs the USMNT, Pochettino was asked about his potential successor, who could be former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who left the side over the summer after a decade at the club.

Pochettino told reporters on Monday his advice to Guardiola would be to take the USMNT job "because it's a perfect moment to arrive at the federation."

"Everything is on the right path, in the right direction. Of course, take it. Of course, you are going to find really good players, good people - the players can fit his style."

Guardiola has previously expressed interest in the potential of American football, describing the USA as a "fascinating" project, praising the country's potential.

However, reports suggest Guardiola intends to take a full year away from football and would reject an immediate offer from any project.

Pochettino is confident he is leaving the USMNT in a good place as per reports, but the project likely won't be enough to drag Guardiola out of his period of rest.