Neville fumes at journalist ahead of Merseyside derby: Just stop, That’s an insult, no?

Former Everton and Manchester United defender and now Portland Timbers boss Phil Neville was not happy with one journalist this week.

Former Toffees captain Neville spoke at his latest press conference at the weekend after their game with Houston Dynamos on Monday night which they won 3-1 thanks to a brace from Antony. The ex-England international, who has been in charge of Portland since March 2023, was questioned by journalist Alex Barnes before asking him to stop.

“Just stop - what’s that cap you’ve got on?” said a smiling Neville, interrupting a question about the goal his side conceded. “That’s an insult, no?

Neville had questioned his choice of cap, which was a Liverpool FC one with the words “Pride of Merseyside” proudly embroidered on it.

“Wear any cap you want, a (Oregon) Ducks cap… but not that cap.” Neville joked.

Barnes later commented on the incident on X: "Probably should have known better than to wear this today…"

Neville will have been reminded that his former club faces the league leaders on Wednesday night at Anfield. Last time out Everton snatched a point thanks to a James Tarkowski equalizer and he will be hoping for a similar result this week as they attempt to climb the table and nullify the Reds’s title hopes.